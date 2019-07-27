Surprising change revealed for This Morning's Holly Willoughby We wonder how this will affect her!

There's a big change on the horizon for Holly Willoughby - since one of the most loyal members of her team, Angie Smith, relocated to Australia on Saturday. Angie, who is responsible for all of Holly's outfits - from This Morning to Celebrity Juice and everything in between - has been spending time between London and Sydney since late last year, but recently made the move down under officially. The stylist has gained quite the following alongside Holly's growing fashion success, and updated her Instagram fans on her Stories on Saturday, revealing photographs from her new pad. Exciting! In a selfie taken in her new bedroom, she wrote: "New space, new hair."

Holly's stylist Angie has moved to Australia

Since Angie has styled Holly from afar in the past, we doubt the pair will stop working together - though it's thought that Angie's assistant will work with Holly at fittings, and perhaps Angie will be travelling back to the UK regularly. Of course, the wardrobe expert also works with the likes of Angela Scanlon, Christine Lampard, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell. We wonder if she'll bag some new star customers out in Australia?

Top client Holly has spoken regularly about how much she relies on Angie. She told HELLO!: "I've learnt from her. I've learnt that with all of my clothes, I'm like a little sponge. She tries new things and I think what she has opened my eyes up to, is that you can wear sort of any trend actually, you've got to find the right shape and style that works for you."

But the appreciation goes both ways! In an interview with You magazine, Angie spoke about the moment she first met Holly around four years ago. "Holly was open to new ideas. The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.'" We hope these two will work together for many years to come…

