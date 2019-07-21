Joe Swash jokes about return to EastEnders in hilarious post – see the details He's had a bit of a change of image!

FaceApp has swept the internet over the last week, with Instagram users employing its Old Age mode to get a preview of what they will look like when they're older and posting the (sometimes alarming) results. Former EastEnders star Joe Swash didn't want to be left out of the fun, and as he posted on Sunday, the resulting image reminded him of a former co-star.

The picture shows him standing in front of a fence wearing a white T-shirt and smiling. Unlike in real life, he has thinning hair and an abundance of neck and forehead wrinkles. He captioned it: "So I think I might go back 2 #EastEnders as Billy Mitchell lol," adding three crying-laughing emojis. Billy isn't quite as old as Joe looks with the age filter added, but he is played by 57-year-old Perry Fenwick, who is 20 years Joe's senior.

Joe starred in EastEnders between 2003 and 2008

Joe's fans found it hilarious, with many posting crying-laughing emojis of their own. One suggested he looked like a different soap star, writing: "Bit Jason Donovan," while others commented, "Omg yes Billy Mitchell to a tee," "Ha ha spitting image," and "Best one yet!" The actor and presenter played Mickey Miller on the soap from 2003 to 2008, briefly reprising the role in 2011.

He moved on to be crowned King of the Jungle in the eighth series I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2008 and later to present I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp, most recently alongside Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt. However, he'll be staying close to home for a while, as he revealed on Saturday. Joe posted on Instagram that he can't bear to spend three months in Australia this year and so has quit the show.

Joe and partner Stacey Solomon have been together since 2015

He and his partner Stacey Solomon have a newborn baby, Rex, who they welcomed in May, and he is also dad to 12-year-old son Harry while Stacey has Zachary, ten, and Leighton, seven. "I've come to the decision that this year I'm going to have to leave my jungle family and stay home with my wonderful real family…I don't want to miss a second with Stacey and our amazing boys," he wrote.

