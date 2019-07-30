Ben Shephard shares rare picture with his sons days after revealing wife's pneumonia battle The Tipping Point presenter is a doting father to two sons

Ben Shephard made sure he was spending plenty of time with his two boys, Jack and Sam, during their summer holidays. Taking to his Instagram page on Monday, the Good Morning Britain host shared a sweet picture with his sons enjoying a barbeque in their back garden. "Post BBQ (which I nailed) #mashmallow toasting," he wrote in the caption. The post comes shortly after Ben revealed how his wife Annie was battling pneumonia; thankfully she is now "on the mend".

The doting dad-of-two also told his followers how he and his boys enjoyed getting rid of old school work in the fire. "We also threw a bit of last year's school work onto the fire in a cathartic purge of the boy's school pain," he added. "Amazing how flammable an entire geography project on rivers, riverbeds, currents, filtration and currents actually is."

Fans rushed to post lovely comments, with many of heaping praise on his garden. "Stunning garden, your wife is a great gardener," wrote one follower, while another added: "Idyllic. Apart from the phone in your hand." A third post read: "How the school hols should be. Simple and memorable. Lovely garden to. The boys are growing up." Another remarked: "Ben your garden is so beautiful."

Earlier this month, Ben revealed how his wife was ill with pneumonia, telling his fans: "Had a lovely stroll and sit with the Mrs earlier – (she has been ill with pneumonia. I know weird huh, good news is she's on the mend) but was wondering what's your tolerance for sitting doing nothing, just, you know thinking? 10mins/20mins/30? 1 hour? More? I'm told you can get better at it and I like the idea of meditation or being present in the moment - but just can't seem to do it for more than a few minutes max if that! #meditationfail."

There's no denying that Ben is a family man. At the end of June, he announced his decision to step down from presenting Goals on Sunday after nine years, explaining that he wants to have more free time with his two boys. "Now they're teenagers, Sam is taller than me and Jack is not far behind, which I'm trying to come to terms with. They're consumed by schoolwork all week, the weekend is the only time I can spend with them," Ben told the Mirror. "What tends to happen is that after doing the breakfast show on Thursdays and Fridays, Saturday comes and I'm shattered. Doing Goals on Sunday has been amazing, but I can see that not only will we all benefit as a family but I'll benefit from being more involved in their weekend life."

