Jamie Oliver's wife Jools is emotional as daughter Daisy leaves for new adventure It looks like Daisy's going to have a wonderful time!

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools are parents to five children between the ages of two and 17, and their oldest two are starting to go off on adventures of their own! Over the weekend, doting mum Jools shared a lovely photo of her daughter Daisy, 16, as she set off on her travels over the summer holidays. In the picture shared on the Little Bird designer's Instagram account, the teenager was pictured with a backpack and sleeping bag at the train station. "Off she goes again!! Missing you Daze hurry up home," Jools wrote in the caption. Many fellow parents were able to relate to Jools' mixed feelings about her daughter's travels, with one writing: "My mama heart breaks right in this minute because we don't want to put them in a cage but no one tells you how hard it is to let them go." Another added: "Oh wow. Gave my stomach a bit of a twist. I only have one – I need some spares to borrow when this starts to happen."

Jools and Jamie Oliver's daughter Daisy is going off travelling

Daisy's older sister Poppy, 17, has also been going off on holiday without her parents this summer. Last weekend, Jools shared a picture of her first-born during her camping trip, and wrote: "Hi cute camper, hurry back please." While Poppy and Daisy are off doing their own thing, Jools and Jamie's three youngest children enjoyed a holiday to Cornwall at the start of the school break. The family have been going to Cornwall for the past few years and enjoy surfing on the beach each morning.

The couple's first-born daughter Poppy has also been on holiday away from her parents

This year, two-year-old River started learning how to surf, while seven-year-old Buddy was awarded a surfing award along with Jools. The mum-of-five revealed that the pair had both been given the Golden Fin Award from their surfing instructor and that they had decided to share it by splitting it between their bedrooms every six months.

Despite being from a famous family, Jools is keen for her children to have as normal upbringing as possible and admitted in a past interview that it can be hard for her oldest children at school. She told Red magazine: "I don't want them to be aware of anything, but it's too late: they are. They're not stupid. I think they find it quite hard at school. It can be a bit awkward if the other kids say, 'Can I get your dad's autograph?' My eldest [Poppy] doesn't like it. If Jamie comes to pick her up, it's just too embarrassing for her. So I do all that."

