Melissa Joan Hart shares details of her recent breast cancer scare She hopes she can inspire other women to get tested

Actress Melissa Joan Hart shared some worrying health news with her fans on Instagram earlier this week. The Sabrina the Teenage Witch and No Good Nick star posted an emotional video in which she explained that she recently had a breast cancer scare.

After going for a mammogram, the 43-year old was called back for more tests, as it wasn't clear whether she had signs of cancer or not. Thankfully, she was given the all-clear after another round of testing, and she shared her relief about the news in her video. The mum-of-three said: "It was a little nerve-wracking, but everything's good. It's all clear… I’m glad I did what I had to do and listened to the doctors. So far, so good."

Melissa has three children with her musician husband Mark Wilkerson

She revealed that she had additional anxiety because she and her husband, musician Mark Wilkerson, were preparing for a religious mission trip to Africa with their son Mason, 13, and she didn't know what to expect. The couple have two younger boys, Braydon, 11, and Tucker, 6. "You just get nervous... I'm praying for everybody out there that goes through these things," she said.

Even though the news was positive, she wanted to share with her followers in the hope that other women will get tested, too. In the caption for the video, she wrote: "Just wanted to share my little journey of emotion this afternoon!! All is good but just feeling vulnerable today... Reminder to all women over 35 - get your mammogram!!"

The actress hopes that she will inspire other women to have mammograms

Her fans supported her message, commenting: "My mum is coming to the end of successful treatment for breast cancer…It's great that you've mentioned this," "That’s happened to me and it’s so scary! Glad to hear everything is OK and have very safe travels!!!" and " Glad I’m following you. You are a kind beautiful soul. You always make my days better."

