Love Island star Molly-Mae posts first photo with Tommy after split rumours

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague put split rumours to rest on Sunday afternoon. She shared a gorgeous photo of the pair to her Instagram account on Sunday afternoon. It showed her rocking a white trouser suit, red lip, and low ponytail, while Tommy Fury looked dapper in a black suit and bow tie with a white shirt. He had his arm around his girlfriend and looked at her adoringly.

One of Molly-Mae and Tommy's funniest Love Island tasks was parenting a pretend baby

Molly-Mae captioned the photo: "I found what I came here for. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the incredible support [heart emoji]. This is just the start... @tommytntfury." The couple had been tipped to win the ITV show, in which the final decision about who takes home £50,000 in prize money is left to the viewers. However, on Monday night, that honour went to another popular couple, Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea.

Fans were concerned that Molly-Mae and Tommy might not have stayed together following the finale of the show and their return to England, as she had not updated her Instagram followers or shared any new photos. Their worries were somewhat assuaged when boxer Luke Evans shared a photo of the pair to his Instagram on Friday.

The couple looked glamorous on Sunday, in a photo posted by Molly-Mae

Luke posed for a snap with Molly-Mae and Tommy, all of them looking casual in workout gear. He captioned it: "Great to see my gym mate @tommytntfury fresh from the @loveisland villa and was also really nice to meet Tommy’s partner @mollymaehague. Wishing you both the very best going forward. Hope to see you both again soon."

That was a great sign that the duo were still a couple and planning a future together, but Sunday was the first confirmation from either Molly-Mae or Tommy. Her followers were delighted, commenting: "In your face for everyone who thought they broke up," "Dream team," " You guys are gorgeous," "Haters be saying they broke up... Um no, they're gonna last forever [heart emoji]" and "People who thought they split up just because they weren’t together for 2 minutes…" which was followed by a row of clown face emojis.

