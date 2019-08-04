Alex Jones shares hilarious photo of son and husband The One Show presenter is currently on a staycation with her family

Alex Jones has been making the most of the UK's hot summer and has taken her family off on a staycation in Dorset. Throughout her trip, The One Show presenter has been sharing pictures of their adventures, and most recently shared a funny picture of her husband Charlie Thomson and son Teddy during their trip to Corfe Castle. In the photo, which was posted on Instagram, Teddy looked on at his dad as had a go putting his head in the pillory that was on display. Alex wrote in the caption: "Best place for him." As well as plenty of relaxing, Alex has also been taking her sons on fun day trips, and on Sunday they went to safari park Longleat before they left to go back to London.

Alex Jones shared a fun photo of her husband and son during their holiday

The staycation marks the family's first holiday with baby Kit, who was born in May. The family hired out a beautiful cottage during their stay, after Alex had asked her Instagram followers if they knew of any holiday homes that were free in the next few weeks. On Thursday when they arrived in Dorset, the mother-of-two gave a mini-tour of their short-term home, and shared a photo of the holiday cottage from the garden. The quaint sandstone home featured a Juliet balcony, which overlooked expansive green fields and the property's garden allotment.

MORE: Myleene Klass welcomes baby boy - see the sweet photo

The star took Teddy to Longleat on the final day of their holiday

It's been an exciting time for Alex, who has been documenting the first few months of being a mother-of-two on social media. The star has been praised for opening up about the downsides of looking after two young children as well as the positives and has touched on everything from toddler tantrums to sleepless nights, recently revealing that her little boy Teddy is suffering from eczema. She has also been showing behind-the-scenes photos from her family days out, with fans appreciating her showing the Instagram vs. reality moments.

READ: Victoria Beckham shares rare photo of date night with husband David

Before Kit's arrival, Alex spoke honestly about her fears of becoming a mother-of-two. "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent," she said on the podcast I See What You're Saying. "Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with you're second it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'" The TV star added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.