Louise Redknapp 'ready to move on' after split from husband Jamie Redknapp The former couple were married for 19 years and share two sons

It's coming up to two years since Louise Redknapp split from her husband Jamie Redknapp. And while she continues to promote her new music, the singer has opened up about "moving on" after a "tough couple of years". During an appearance on The Sara Cox Show on ITV this weekend, the 44-year-old explained: "I'm not going to lie, I think everyone knows I've had a tough couple of years but like all of us, that's what happens and we fight forward and move on."

Jamie and Louise parted ways in 2017 after 19 years of marriage

Louise and Jamie, 46, who share two sons together, shocked their fans when they announced their split in 2017 after 19 years of marriage. Speaking about the lyrics on her new album, Heavy Love, the mum-of-two revealed: "I think it’s about how honest you want to be about it… The album is upbeat, expect a mid-tempo, and there’s a couple of sadder songs but it’s lyrically empowering and about celebrating who we are."

Last week, the former couple came together to celebrate their son Charley's 15th birthday party, which was held at their family home. The Eternal singer later opened up about her relationship with Jamie, and what they are like as parents to Charley and their younger son Beau, ten. Appearing on Sunday Brunch, she joked: "Nine fifteen-year-olds around the house – I mean – lively." When asked by hosts Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy what the boys were doing, Louise elaborated: "Well, their dad was around so when their dad is around they are more well-behaved. When it's just me they go crazy because I'm the soft parent."

Louise previously opened up about motherhood during an interview with HELLO!. Talking about their oldest son, she said: "He's nearly as big as his dad with size nine shoes, so he's turning into a man before my very eyes. He's becoming very interested in fashion and trends in a fun way, he's finding his feet and showing lots of interest in girls. He's becoming really his own person, which is lovely and great to see."

