Adele shares iredible post-split holiday snaps - and she's having the time of her life

Usually-private Adele is clearly having so much fun this summer that she just can't help shouting about it on social media. The Hello singer took to Instagram on Sunday evening to share not one, but TEN photographs or her incredible summer break after her split from husband Simon Konecki in April.

The 31-year-old star has gone away with a big group of friends and in one picture is seen lounging in her PJs inside a swanky private yacht. In another she's seen swimming in crystal-clear water, and in one more she appears to be dancing so hard that her hair is flying across her face.

It's great to see the singer looking so happy after what must have been a difficult start to the year. In April, the singer announced her split via a statement from her manager.

"Adele and her partner have separated," the statement read. "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy."

The couple married in 2016 after five years of dating, and welcomed their son, six-year-old Angelo, in 2012. The wedding was kept secret, with Adele only announcing the news at the 2017 Grammys when she thanked her new husband.

But since her split, it seems Adele is getting more and more comfortable with sharing parts of her life with her fans on Instagram. In addition to her 10 holiday snaps, the star recently shared some very over-excited images of herself spending the evening at the Spice Girls' concert, and finally getting to meet Ginger Spice Geri Halliwell.

And on her birthday back in May she revealed her plans to make the most of being 31 after a difficult year of being 30. "I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay," she wrote. "31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity."

