You have to see this hilarious photo Stacey Solomon shared of baby Rex and his brothers Strong look

On Wednesday Stacey Solomon shared a photo of her three-month-old son Rex wearing a teeny tiny bow tie, and all that was left of us was a mushy puddle on the floor. But just when you thought Stacey's Instagram couldn't get any more adorable, she ups the stakes. In her latest 'gram, little Rex isn't alone. He's sandwiched sweetly in between his two big brothers, who are both decked out in matching swimming trunks and slick shades as they lounge on the beach. What a pair of fashionistas!

But it seems the boys didn't want their younger brother to miss out on all the fun, so they went ahead and stuck a pair of sunnies on him too! We'll no doubt be seeing nappies, sunglasses and milk bottles all over runways next season.

Baby Rex already has already perfected his Instagram pose

Stacey added a hilarious caption to the snap, writing: "Lads. The boys had a lot of fun putting sunglasses on Rexy today." The rib-tickling photo certainly didn't go unnoticed, even Mille Bobby Brown couldn't resist leaving a comment! The Hollywood star replied: "This is just the cutest thing ever." It sounds like Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha was also left in fits of giggles, the TV presenter added: "Oh my god!"

Rex in his mini bow tie

And as for Stacey's fans, they were adamant that she recreates the scene in years to come. One told Stacey: "This is such a great picture! You'll have to recreate it in 18 years' time!" and another replied "I can't wait [until] they re-enact this in 20 years time."

Stacey is currently holidaying abroad with hubby Joe Swash and the kids, and we can't wait to see what the boys do to baby Rex next! Maybe they'll pick him up a pair of those fetching floral swimmers!

