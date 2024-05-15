Phillip Schofield breaks social media silence with new post after one-year absence

Former This Morning host Phillip Schofield has broken his social media silence after a year-long hiatus.

Taking to the social media platform on Wednesday morning, the TV star, 62, uploaded a snapshot of his chocolate brown pet pooch Alfie perched in front of the TV screen.

© Instagram The TV star shared a photo of his pet dog Alfie

Alongside his post, Phillip wrote: "Thankfully, Alfie is a big @f1 fan," followed by a pair of smiling emojis.

Phillip and his estranged wife Stephanie Lowe first welcomed their fluffy canine friends earlier this year. The duo were spotted walking in West London back in April clutching their new cockapoo puppies which appeared to be from the same litter.

© Shutterstock Phillip is best known for presenting This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby

Stephanie has shown unwavering support for her former husband ever since he admitted to lying about an affair with a younger, male colleague. At the time, he issued a statement, saying that he was "deeply sorry" for lying about the relationship and that while it was "unwise, but not illegal," it was now over.

The couple share two daughters, Molly, 30 and Ruby, 27, whom Phillip cited as his strength in an interview with the BBC in June 2023 following the ordeal.

He said: "My girls saved my life. They said last week they haven't left me for a moment. They've been by my side every moment because they're scared to let me out of their sight. What is that like for daughters to have to go with something like that?"

© Getty Images Phillip shares two daughters with Stephanie Lowe

"And they said to me, don't you dare do this on our watch. We're supposed to be looking after you. If my girls hadn't been there, I wouldn't be here, because I don't see my future."

Talking about his wife, he added: "I had a wonderful marriage, have a wonderful marriage, although it's not brilliant right now, with an incredibly supportive wife and two wonderful children."

© Shutterstock Phillip left This Morning in 2023

Host Amol noted that they were currently separated, with Phillip adding: "We are separated but we are very much together."