Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely can't keep their hands off each other as they make red carpet appearance

Pierce Brosnan was joined by wife Keely Shaye Smith on Thursday March 10 as he was honored at the Oscar Wilde Awards – and the pair could not keep their hands off each other.

As they walked the green carpet at the ceremony, organized by the US-Ireland Alliance, Pierce, 70, kept hold of his wife of almost 25 years as they posed for pictures; Pierce wore a velvet suit with a black shirt, and 60-year-old Keely rocked a similar fit, wearing a silk black shirt with ruffle detailing, and a smart pant suit.

© Variety Keely supported Pierce as he received the honor from the US-Irish Alliance

They later greeted Molly Shannon, the former Saturday Night Live comedian who was also being honored, on the carpet. "I was told this was a casual affair but I'm glad I made an effort," joked Keely as she praised Molly's navy blue sequin mini dress.

Pierce and Keely live in Malibu, and also have a beautiful house in Hawaii. The couple have been married since 2001, and are parents to 26-year-old son Dylan, and 22-year-old son Paris. The award-winning actor also has a son, Sean, with his first wife Cassandra Harris, who was born in September 1983, and in 1986 he adopted Chris and his sister Charlotte – Cassandra's children – following the death of their father Dermot in 1986.

© Variety Keely and Pierce stayed close throughout the event

Tragically, both Cassandra and Charlotte lost their lives to ovarian cancer; Cassandra was 43 when she passed away in 1991 while Charlotte died from the same disease at the age of 41 on 28 June 2013.

Sean is now an actor, and Dylan is also following in his dad's footsteps, carving out a career in music and modeling, while Paris, also a model, is a talented artist too, and filmmaker.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Pierce Brosnan, Keely Shaye Smith, and Molly Shannon

The pair gave an incredibly rare insight into their private lives, and relationship with their famous parents, while attending GQ's Men of the Year party in 2022. While chatting to E! News, Paris said: "I think we need to just be grateful for our blessings," as he reflected on nepotism, while Dylan added that they were trying to "pave our own way."

"It's always gonna be there and we got to recognize it," the 21-year-old added. "At the end of the day, we're just grateful to be here. Dylan's an amazing musician and I'm painting right now, so we're figuring it out. Taking it day by day."

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Pierce and Keely have been married since 2001

More recently, Paris called his dad his "biggest source of inspiration" when it came to his art work.

Talking to Sketch Yourself, he said: "I've been surrounded by art my entire life. Whether it be watching my dad paint, painting with my brother [Dylan Thomas Brosnan], going to museums, or looking through art books; I've always been drawn to art in the way that you can be vulnerable with your emotions and communicate things that you can't necessarily with words."