Kate Garraway's working day starts at 2am! Watch video of her intense daily routine

It might not be everybody's cup of tea, but ITV's Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway says getting up for work at 2am has its benefits. "It's actually quite good with kids," she tells HELLO! of juggling life as a breakfast TV presenter with being mum to daughter Darcey, 13, and son William, ten.

Speaking in this week's issue, Kate, 52, adds: "When they were babies I could give them the middle-of-the-night feed then go off to work. My husband Derek [Draper] would probably have to do one more, and then I would get home and give them the next feed."

Now that her children are older, her schedule works even better. "Now they are at school I can pick them up most of the time," she says. "And an awful lot of my working day is done while they are asleep or at school, so I'm really lucky. It does mean that I'm spending a lot of time staggering around, though. Darcey is like: 'Mum, are you listening to me?' when I've just had one of those energy-lapse moments and need a strong cup of tea."

HELLO! was able to see just how hectic Kate's schedule is when we were invited to shadow her for the day, from her stint on Good Morning Britain to hopping on the back of a motorbike to whizz through London to make it to her Smooth Radio show, which goes on air at 10am.

Kate has been working in breakfast TV for 20 years

Kate has been working in breakfast TV for 20 years, and she and her current co-hosts – Piers Morgan, Susanna Reid, Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins – are a close-knit family, which is evident the day we join her, when she's presenting alongside Charlotte and Ben. "We do text each other all the time though, and we do see each other a lot," she says. "Charlotte is at Classic FM [which, like Smooth Radio, is part of Global Radio], so she can't get away from me, the poor soul. Ben, who I've known for so long, and I are very involved in each other's lives with the children."

