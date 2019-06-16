Kate Garraway reveals what Piers Morgan is really like offscreen This might surprise you!

Kate Garraway has opened up about her Good Morning Britain co-presenter Piers Morgan, and has revealed what the outspoken TV personality is really like behind-the-scenes. Chatting to HELLO! about the 'Hello to Kindness' campaign at the European Premiere of Toy Story 4, Kate said: "I think we should all be kinder and funnily enough you ask about Piers, Piers is actually very kind to the people he knows. If he thinks politicians are up for it he'll give them a hard time but he's not like it with people as well. He is actually very kind although some people might think they've seen the unkind side."

Speaking about what it was like working with him, she joked: "A bit boring! Not much happens, bit dull. No obviously he's hilarious and brilliant and great fun and today it's Soccer Aid, Susanna [Reid] vs Piers... I kind of hope Susanna wins, because otherwise he'll be unbearable!" Kate also opened up about negative social media, and what the best way of tackling it would be, saying: "I don't know what we do to change it, maybe just not accepting unkindest and not getting drawn into it ourselves really."

READ: Susanna Reid addresses relationship status after Piers Morgan causes a stir

Kate opened up about Piers

Susanna has also previously opened up about her friendship with Piers, admitting that his onscreen questioning of her personal life is just 'banter'. She previously said: "I trust Piers with lots of secrets and personal stuff and I know that’s not going to appear on air. It's just banter - as they'd say on Love Island." Piers recently teased her and asked if she was dating someone after she appeared to be in a good mood on the show, and she replied: "The irony of that was I'd gone to bed at 7.30pm the night before and had a really good night's sleep. It was so ridiculous."

READ: Tom Hanks teases that there could be more Toy Story films in the future