The Beckhams' activity-packed family holiday: brave Harper tries parasailing while David and Victoria compete at yoga Is there anything David can't do?

The Beckham clan have been enjoying a long family holiday in Italy this summer, and things got pretty action-packed on Friday! Victoria and David and their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper spent the day on a yacht having fun doing water sports and posting plenty of giggling photos and videos on Instagram. One adorable Story clip shows Harper looking pretty nervous as she waits to be lifted into the air to go parasailing with her dad and brother Romeo! The eight-year-old appears to say, "What if I fall?" to David, while Victoria reassures her behind the camera. Aww.

Before and after! Harper seemed to love parasailing in the end

Luckily, it's not long before Harper's happily returned to the boat, announcing, "That was so fun!"

David also shared plenty of videos of the family having a go at waterskiing and joking around on inflatables. No doubt fans were excited to see the happy holiday snaps, as Victoria even shared a rare photo of herself and David looking incredibly loved-up. "Who knew I was so funny!" she wrote, referring to her husband's laugh.

The family have posted lots of sweet photos

The activities didn't stop there however, as later Victoria shared some funny videos of the family trying their hand at yoga. The mum of four had a go at a headstand, writing, "Morning yoga for the Beckhams! Turns out I'm pretty useless!" and David saying behind the camera: "Look at shakin' Stevens over here…"

Next up, yoga!

Next up it was a video of David perfectly nailing the inverted pose, with Victoria writing: "FFS!! Of course he can do it!!" She also could be heard saying, "He's been here for 20 minutes. Who knew he was such a yogi?" In another shot of David having another go at sunset, she added: "I get it!! Stop showing off @davidbeckham." There's nothing like a little healthy rivalry between family, right?

