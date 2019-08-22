Harper Beckham just wore the cutest £19 kaftan from Accessorize We WISH this came in adult sizes...

Can we just BE Harper Beckham already? The cuter than cute 8-year-old appears to always be living her best life, from tea parties at Buckingham Palace to watching her mother's new collection on the front row at fashion week. And don't get us started on her wardrobe. Yes, we've seen her in Burberry jackets and Stella McCartney knits but she is also partial to a high street bargain or two. Thank goodness, right? The youngest Beckham offspring is currently on holiday with her family and on Wednesday evening, mother Victoria shared a shot of her having a little spa session, wearing a white and pink kaftan, which came from Accessorize. Yep, you read that right! And, it cost just £19. Total bargain.

That's the life, Harper!

It appears Harper's holiday wardrobe is packed with readily available high street threads. Last week, the little girl rocked a fabulous denim smock dress which came from Zara. The denim design cost just £19.99 from the brand's hugely popular kids section and had flowing sleeves and a cute shirred neckline.

Just a week before, the eight year-old was splashing about at a water park in Miami with dad David, wearing a long-sleeve white and fluorescent swimsuit by Next, which also cost just £19. We loved the tropical-inspired pattern and coordinating bright pink front zip.

Many would say Harper is so trendy that she is qualified to give fashion advice. In January, she did just that when she gave mum Victoria some styling tips! VB shared a live update on her Instagram Stories, which showed her getting ready and Harper straightening up her dress, telling her how short to wear it.

Looking into the camera, the former Spice Girl was sporting a red animal print number from her new collection, and said: "I'm just trying to decide what to wear tonight, and I've got a little helper! Harper, what are you thinking?" Harper replied, saying: "I'm thinking that this could be a little bit tighter, and I think you should do that a little bit looser." Victoria then said: "Oh yes! And do you like the boots? You picked the boots out," to which the youngest of the Beckham brood confirmed that she did. Victoria concluded: "Styling tips from the best!"

