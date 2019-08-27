Holly Willoughby shares pride at son Chester's incredible swimming abilities The star and her family are holidaying in Portugal

This Morning's Holly Willoughby is enjoying the last days of her summer holiday ahead of her return to morning TV, and of course, the star and her family are making the most of their final moments by the pool! On Tuesday, the 38-year-old posted the most adorable video of her four-year-old son Chester, showing him swimming underwater. Proud mum Holly simply captioned the video with a fish emoji.

The mother-of-three has stayed largely away from social media during her break, but she has shared a few holiday snaps with her fans, who have loved every little update from the star.

On Bank Holiday Monday Holly posted the most gorgeous sunset picture, presumably taken in Portugal, where the star has been spending her summer alongside her family and friends, such as co-presenter Phillip Schofield. "Little piece of heaven...," the Marks & Spencer ambassador captioned the gorgeous snap.

Close friend Bradley Walsh posted a hilarious comment underneath the star's picture. "Ahh Yeah, Clacton," he wrote, jokingly referring to Clacton-on-Sea, the largest town in the Tendring peninsula and district in Essex.

Just last week, Holly shared her most stunning summer picture to date, showing her posing in a boat whilst wearing a breathtaking white swimming costume.

The star's V-neck number seems to be from All Sisters, which is stocked at Beach Cafe - an online swimwear site that Holly's stylist Angie Smith has been dressing a lot of her clients in recently. The skimpy piece costs a cool £164 and there are just a few sizes left online.

With her blonde hair slicked back and sporting an enviable tan, Holly has never looked better! Her two boys, Harry and Chester, also appear in the rare family snap and they were pictured wearing a very cute pair of matching yellow swimming shorts from Pink House Mustique. The brand - which has been worn by Prince William - is very exclusive and the shorts cost a whopping £93 each.

We can't wait for Holly to return to our screen and indulge us with her daily outfits!