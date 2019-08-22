Louise Redknapp reveals her battle with pigmentation in holiday selfie The star has been enjoying the sun

Many of us can identify with Louise Redknapp's skincare woes. The former Strictly star shared a brave selfie on her Instagram page on Wednesday, revealing her struggle with pigmentation during the summer months. Showing a close-up snap of her face, the singer went makeup-free for the photo which revealed her freckles and slight pigmentation on her upper lip and around her eyes. Louise wrote: "When the suns out so are the freckles and unfortunately #pigmentation I get asked so much about mine and I just do my best to wear factor every day." We feel for the star but regardless of her skin issues, Louise still looks fab.

Photo credit: Instagram / Louise Redknapp

The pigmentation Louise speaks of is called Melasma, which is a common skin condition in adults where darker areas of skin appear. According to the British Skin Foundation, pregnancy and hormonal medications or problems can cause pigment-producing cells in the skin to produce too much melanin (pigment). Sun exposure can trigger the condition and it usually affects people with skin that tans easily.

There was plenty of advice and comments on the subject from Louse's followers, with one telling her: "As a pigmentation sufferer myself I use @heliocareuk. Amazing range of SPF products for all skin types. Also regular skin peels help and medical grade skincare." Another said: "I've started getting that too." Others allayed her worries, with one fan saying: "The freckles make you look younger wear them with pride."

Louise clearly enjoys a spot of sunbathing, as she has shared pictures from her family holiday during the past week. In one snap we see the singer lying beside a pool in a stunning red swimsuit. In another selfie, the star writes: "Back at working on the tan."

