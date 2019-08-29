Ewan McGregor shares rare photo with lookalike daughter on set of first film together The father and daughter will star in The Birthday Cake

Their relationship turned frosty in 2018 – but Ewan McGregor and his daughter Clara appear to have put the past behind them as they posed up a storm on the set of their very first film together. The Star Wars actor and his lookalike offspring were all smiles behind the scenes on Ewan's latest movie The Birthday Cake. Sharing some snaps on Instagram, Clara, 23, and her dad looked like they had a fit of the giggles as they joked around in-between takes on the mob crime drama.

Clara has three sisters: Jamyan, 18, Esther, 17, and Anouck, who is eight. Her mum is production designer Eve Mavrakis who met Ewan on the set of TV show Kavanaugh QC. Clara made her acting aspirations clear in an interview with Playboy magazine in 2018 following the premiere of her first short film, although she also admitted that she tried to deny it for years.

Ewan and Clara are starring in their first film together

MORE: 10 things you need to know about Ewan McGregor’s model daughter Clara

She said: "All throughout high school I really turned my back on acting. I said I was going to be a photographer, I'm going to be behind the lens. At 12-years-old, I moved to LA, which is all Hollywood and all I was asked is, 'Are you going to do what your dad does?' I was rebelling."

The father and daughter appear to be on good terms again

MORE: The sweet way Katy Perry has been supporting fiancé Orlando Bloom

Her parents split up in 2017 and divorced in 2018. After their separation, Ewan began dating his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead, which caused tension between Ewan and Clara. At the time, Clara commented on an Instagram post from her verified account and labelled her dad's new girlfriend "a piece of trash". However, she has since spoken about how she will always love her dad and that her comment wasn't her "finest moment."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.