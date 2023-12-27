Ewan McGregor spends Christmas with ex-wife Eve and wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Family is at the heart of Christmas, and it seems to be the same for Ewan McGregor who, along with his wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead, spent the holiday season with his ex-wife Eve Mavrakis and four daughters.

In an Instagram tribute from his daughter Clara, the Star Wars actor was pictured messing about in the kitchen with his eldest in a wholesome festive moment.

© @claramcgregor Instagram Ewan pictured with his daughter Clara

It seemed to be a jam-packed Christmas, as Ewan spent time with all five of his children, his wife, and his ex-wife.

The 27-year-old, who is also an actress and film producer, mainly shared photos of herself with her sisters Esther, Jamyan and Anouk. But in one rare photo of family harmony, Ewan's wife Mary Elizabeth - best known for her role in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World - was spotted with the four girls, her son Louis, and Eve.

© @claramcgregor Instagram Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Eve Mavrakis come together over Christmas

While Ewan was not pictured in this large family reunion, it's presumed he was the photographer of this happy moment. The six women all smiled happily, as Louis - now two years old - sat on Anouk's lap.

It seems that the family have all moved passed the separation and divorce, as Clara posted a photo of the Grinch saying "help me… I'm feeling" to show that her heart had warmed over the Christmas period.

© @claramcgregor Instagram Clara McGregor looking gorgeous

Ewan and Eve separated in May 2017, around the same time that the actor appeared to be in a relationship with Mary Elizabeth, who he met on the set of Fargo.

The divorce, filed citing irreconcilable differences, seemed to take its toll on the family. Eve commented that their divorce was "disappointing and upsetting but my main concern is our four children are okay.”

© @claramcgregor Instagram Clara, Eve, Esther and Jamyan with the biggest smiles on their face

At the time, Clara commented under a photo of Mary Elizabeth - shared by a fan account that she was "a piece of trash", something she has since walked back on as she admitted to The Times: "It wasn’t the most mature way to go about things, but I was angry and upset."

© @claramcgregor Instagram Clara and Esther bear a remarkable resemblance to Ewan

Eve and Ewan's divorce was finalised in August 2020. A year later, the Scott Pilgrim actress gave birth to Ewan's first son, Louis. The couple married in 2022.

Mary Elizabeth recently joined the Star Wars franchise as she took on the role of Hera Syndulla in Ahsoka, which the Obi-Wan Kenobi actor expressed his excitement for.

"She doesn't need any advice from me, but it was kind of cool that when it came up and she was starting to think about it — we thought it was amazing to both be in this world together," he told Entertainment Tonight in 2022.