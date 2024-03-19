Ewan McGregor reveals why he needed intimacy coordinator for steamy scenes with wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Ewan McGregor has revealed that he required an intimacy coordinator to film sex scenes with his wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead in their latest series.

The couple, who have been married since 2022, star in the upcoming thriller series A Gentleman in Moscow. And despite their marriage, the husband-and-wife duo found it "necessary" to have an intimacy coordinator oversee their intimate scenes.

© Getty Images Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth star together in A Gentleman In Moscow

The role of an intimacy adviser involves playing the advocate or liaison between the actors and production, ensuring performers and other production personnel adhere to safety protocols during intimate scenes.

"We did have an intimacy co-ordinator," Ewan, 52, explained to Radio Times. "It's still necessary, because it's also about the crew, and it's odd to be naked in front of people; it's odd to be intimate in front of the camera. If you were doing a dance scene, you'd have a choreographer."

On working with her husband again, 39-year-old Elizabeth confessed: "A lot of people would say, 'Oh, not all couples work well together.' For me, that’s hard to imagine, because it was so the opposite."

© Getty Images The couple with Ewan's children Clara McGregor and Jamyan McGregor at the premiere of A Gentleman In Moscow

She added: "To work with an actor who you have that immediate connection with… there’s no block to get over, there's nothing to work through. It's just there, it's simple and pure. It was amazing."

MORE: Ewan McGregor shares rare photo with lookalike daughter on set of first film together

Ewan and Mary met on the set of Fargo and their relationship came to light in October 2017 when they were spotted kissing. However, at the time, Ewan hadn't announced his separation from his wife of 22 years, French production designer Eve Mavrakis.

© Amy Sussman The couple married in April 2022

Once his relationship with Mary Elizabeth came to light, Ewan and Eve revealed they had split in May 2017 and finalized their divorce in 2020.

Ewan is a doting dad to five children; he shares Clara, 28, Esther, 22, Jamyan, 21, and Anouk, 13, with his ex-wife Eve. In June 2021, Ewan and Mary went on to welcome their first child, a son called Laurie.

© Photo: Getty Images The actor was previously married to Eve Mavrakis

Adapted from Amor Towles's bestselling 2016 novel of the same name, A Gentleman in Moscow tells the story of the fictional Count Alexander Ilyich Rostov (Ewan), whose aristocratic upbringing puts him on the wrong side of history in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution.

"As the years pass and some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history unfold outside the hotel's doors, Rostov's reduced circumstances provide him entry into a much larger world of emotional discovery," the synopsis reads, adding that the main lead will discover "the true value of friendship, family and love" in his new, secluded life.

Lockwood and Co's Alexa Goodall, Johnny Harris (This Is England '86) and Dune actress Fehinti Balogun also feature on the star-studded cast.