Stacey Dooley shares unseen photo of red-haired baby Minnie as she marks Father's Day

BBC star Stacey Dooley has shared the sweetest photo of her daughter Minnie and her partner Kevin Clifton to mark Father's Day.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the documentary maker, 37, uploaded the sweetest image of former Strictly star Kevin bonding with Minnie inside an aeroplane.

© Instagram Stacey shared the sweetest photo of Kevin bonding with their daughter Minnie

The father-daughter duo looked adorable, with Kevin beaming for the photo as he allowed Minnie, one, to glance out of the window.

In her caption, Stacey, who welcomed Minnie in January 2023, penned: "My 2 (galactic) stars! HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO THE BEST THERE IS!"

© Instagram The couple welcomed Minnie in January last year

She continued: "We got OH SO LUCKY with u King Kev [red heart emoji] LOVE UUUUUUU, Mummy and Queen Mins."

The star's fans and friends inundated the comments section with heartfelt messages. One follower wrote: "Look at her little hand holding on and having a good look out!!!" while a second remarked: "Soooo cute!!" and a third chimed in: "He is definitely King Kev, (as crowned by you) but that makes you Queen Stacey and therefore Princess Mins - what a fab trio."

Stacey and Kevin, who found love on Strictly, welcomed their first child into the world on 10 January 2023.

© Instagram Kevin Clifton is a doting father-of-one

Shortly afterwards, Kevin posted a simple photo on his Instagram page of an envelope addressed to 'Minnie's parents'. The caption read: "Our daughter is here. The most beautiful thing I've ever seen. So proud of u @sjdooley. Love u Minnie, Love u Stace x."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Stacey Dooley shares rare home video of Kevin Clifton and baby daughter Minnie

The smitten couple are raising their family in a beautiful family home near Liverpool. The couple upped sticks to live closer to Stacey's mother after they almost immediately fell in love with the Liverpool property.

© Instagram Their new home is filled with beautiful interiors

Of their relocation, Kevin told the Liverpool ECHO: "Stacey loves looking at houses on the internet. Looking at interiors and stuff is her favourite thing to do.

"She just happened to have seen something she liked and thought, 'Oh it's not too far away from my mum'. We went and had a look and the second she walked in was like, 'I love it and I can really see us living here'. It all happened really quickly and we love it."

Stacey and Kevin's relationship

The dancing duo, who clinched victory during their time on the show in 2018, enjoyed a whirlwind romance after crossing paths on the show.

© Getty Images The loved-up couple met on Strictly Come Dancing

Exactly when the couple started a romantic relationship is not known, but they did confirm their romance shortly after her ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott gave a tell-all interview in April 2019. Stacey insisted that there was no overlap between the relationships, and in July that year, she spoke publicly for the first time about boyfriend Kevin.

They moved in together not long after, and shared their joyous pregnancy news in August 2022.