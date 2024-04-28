Stacey Dooley wows in eye-catching red dress ahead of huge change

Stacey Dooley often rocks a super stylish casual ensemble but she also looks fabulous when she pulls out all the stops, as she proved once again on Sunday.

The glamorous broadcaster wore a daring red frock as she hosted the BAFTA Television Craft Awards on Sunday night, showcasing her toned legs and shoulders in the strapless minidress.

The mum-of-one kept her red hair tied back and jewellery minimal, allowing her outfit to make a bold statement.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Stacey Dooley unveils hair transformation journey from over the year

Stacey is enjoying an exciting time in her life at the moment, not only sharing one-year-old daughter Minnie with her long-time partner, former Strictly star Kevin Clifton, but she is also poised to make her West End debut.

The star, who is best known for presenting hard-hitting documentaries, will join the cast for the return of 2:22 - A Ghost Story. In her role as Jenny, Stacey, 37, will perform alongside Inbetweeners star James Buckley, who is taking on the role of Ben.

© Getty The star looked sensational in scarlet

"I'm so delighted to be involved in the next adaptation of 2:22," Stacey said of her new role. "I'm made up. I fell for the play when I went to watch it in 2022. All 4 characters feel so familiar, which means the subtle 'ghost story' just works so brilliantly. Can't wait to bring Jenny back to life. Let's go."

Revealing the news on Instagram, she added: "Wheeyyyyyyyy! WEST END BABY! Delighted! Can't wait to get my teeth into Jenny".

© Getty Stacey hosted the awards on Sunday night

James, 36, meanwhile said: "I'm so excited to be rejoining the cast of 2.22. It's such a brilliant play and to be back in such a brilliant theatre. It will be great to be play Ben again and now all I need to do is make sure I remember the lines. Can't wait to see everyone there."

The West End production, directed by Matthew Dunster and Isabel Marr, will be running for a strictly limited ten-week season at the Gielgud Theatre, with previews starting on 25 May and shows running until 4 August.

Stacey is about the star in the West End View post on Instagram

A plethora of well-known faces have starred in the award-winning play since its debut in 2020 including the likes of Lily Allen, Jake Wood, Giovanna Fletcher, Laura Whitmore, Frankie Bridge and Jay McGuiness.

Stacey's partner Kevin, meanwhile, is starring as Hugo/Loco Chanelle in Everyone's Talking About Jamie, having made his own West End theatre debut in Dirty Dancing the Musical at The Aldwych Theatre back in 2010.

© Getty Stacey and Kevin are proud parents to baby Minnie

His other stage roles include Scott Hastings in the UK Tour of Strictly Ballroom, Adam Cooper in Singin' in the Rain and Robbie Hart in The Wedding Singer.

Earlier this year, the multi-talented couple celebrated Minnie's milestone birthday as she turned one.

© Getty Kevin is an established theatre star

The proud parents couldn't believe how quickly the past 12 months had gone and shared heartfelt tributes to their little one on social media.

Alongside a heartwarming video, proud dad Kevin wrote: "My baby girl is 1 year old today!!" while Stacey gushed in her post: "MY BABY IS ONE TMRO [sic] One?! Minnie, we are FOREVER OBSESSED with u [sic]. The love of our lives."