Stacey Dooley shares heartfelt tribute to boyfriend Kevin Clifton following major moment

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have the most loving relationship and the former Glow Up presenter showed off her love for her beau as she watched him perform in his latest role.

Kevin is currently appearing as the legendary Loco Chanelle in the hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie. Stacey visited her beau as he performed on Friday evening, and she had the best time cheering him on from the crowd and even posed with her beloved onstage following the production.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kevin Clifton shares rare glimpse into date night with Stacey Dooley

Stacey, who shares daughter Minnie with the former Strictly professional, had a heartfelt tribute for her beloved, as she praised him for his performance.

The 37-year-old penned: "Went to go see Kev last night. @jamiemusical. Kev, you are so v v clever. Smaaaaaaashed it. Embodied the role SO seamlessly. Seems the non stop research of Lily Savage and endless drag literature paid off."

© Instagram Stacey supported her beau

Stacey added: "Well done darlin. Also, (and perhaps more importantly, congrats to me for bringing the peddle pushers back for April 2024)."

In the photo that Stacey shared, the presenter looked fabulous in a black coat and mini dress alongside a pair of golden heels. Kevin, meanwhile, couldn't have looked more different from his on-screen alter ego, posing in a relaxed jacket and jeans.

© PA Kevin and Stacey met on Strictly Come Dancing

Since leaving Strictly Come Dancing in 2019, Kevin has started making more onstage appearances, appearing in shows like Strictly Ballroom, Rock of Ages and War of the Worlds.

Speaking about joining the show, Kevin said: "I'm really excited to be joining the UK Tour of Everybody's Talking About Jamie after being involved in the movie. It's inspiring, uplifting and infectious and I can't wait to jump into Hugo/Loco Chanelle's heels across the country.

© Instagram Kevin previously showed off a transformation ahead of the role

"I'm proud to be part of a show that carries such an important message and celebrates everyone for who they are."

In January 2023, Kevin and Stacey welcomed their daughter Minnie, and the young girl has been growing up in front of fans' eyes, with the duo sharing several sweet insights into their lives as parents.

© Instagram The couple share daughter Minnie

In a recent photo, Stacey's mini-me daughter rocked an edgy pink tracksuit and one of her mother's caps that was adorned with the words: "Pilates, pilates, pilates."

The infant, who has recently started walking, was captured moving around her beautiful family home whilst holding onto the oversized headwear. Stacey and Minnie's dad, Kevin Clifton, like to keep the little one's face out of the spotlight, therefore the candid snap was taken with Minnie facing away from the camera.

The young girl is growing up fast

The little tracksuit couldn't have been more adorable and featured a subtle acid-wash design. Stacey is famed for her incredible sense of style and we can certainly see her rocking something similar to her mini-fashionista daughter's ensemble.

INSIDE: Stacey Dooley's Liverpool forever home with Kevin Clifton after shock London departure

MORE: Stacey Dooley reveals incredible career change