Kelly Clarkson stuns in tiny crop top and rocks drastic hair transformation in must-see throwback from American Idol era

Kelly Clarkson shot to fame over a decade ago when she won the first ever series of American Idol.

And to celebrate the premiere of series 22 of the hit talent show, HELLO! have gone on a trip down memory lane to take a look at photos from Kelly's days competing in the contest, aged just 20.

In one incredible image, Kelly looked fresh faced and excited, taken at the 2002 Teen Choice Awards, just one month before she was crowned winner on the show.

The then up-and-coming star rocked dark brunette hair with blond highlights, and wore a red and white crop top emblazoned with the United States flag, teamed with a denim mid-length skirt and sandals, a very on-trend look for the early noughties.

Kelly experimented with several hairstyles during the competition, and was a big fan of highlights, even choosing some temporary multi-coloured hues for one episode of the series.

© Jeffrey Mayer Kelly Clarkson rocking a crop top and midi skirt just a month before winning American Idol

The star's life changed forever on September 4 2002, when she was named as American Idol's first ever winner, having reached the final alongside Justin Guarini.

Host Ryan Seacrest told the two hopeful finalists: "America has made their decision. Kelly, Justin, the winner of American Idol 2002 is … Kelly Clarkson."

© Chris Walter Kelly was crowned the winner of American Idol in September 2002 - the first ever series of the hit talent show

When asked how she was feeling by Ryan shortly after taking in the news, she said: "I'm pretty much thinking, 'How am I going to sing this next song while I'm crying.' I don't know what to say." She went on to perform her winning song, A Moment Like This.

Since then, Kelly's career has gone from strength to strength, having released ten studio albums, as well as some impressive hosting jobs too.

© Kevin Winter Kelly during the American Idol final

Along with being a judge on The Voice and American Song Contest, she's hosted her very own talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, since 2022.

This has won several awards, most recently Outstanding Talk Show Host and Outstanding Talk Show at the Daytime Emmy Awards in 2023.

© Gregg DeGuire Kelly released her first single, A Moment Like This, after winning American Idol

She's also had a lot happening in her personal life. Since winning Idol, Kelly went on to welcome two children - River Rose, nine, and Remington Alexander, seven, who she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

The former couple finalized their divorce in 2022, and the following year, Kelly and her children relocated from LA to New York City, a decision she couldn't have been happier with. Back in 2022, Kelly reflected on winning American Idol as she marked the 20 year anniversary.

© Getty Images Kelly in present day - on her award-winning talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Taking to Instagram, she penned: "20 years ago today I won American Idol and it forever changed the course of my life. That moment was the door that opened up so much access and opportunity, and creative partnerships that I will be grateful for all of my days.

"The family and friendships I have created over these 20 years in music and tv are priceless to me."

