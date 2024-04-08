Luke Bryan admits why he suspected Katy Perry might leave American Idol before sudden exit announcement

Luke Bryan may love having Katy Perry as his American Idol co-star, but he's admittedly not completely surprised that she has decided to leave the show once the current 22nd season comes to an end.

The "Firework" singer as well as Luke and their fellow co-star Lionel Richie, plus host Ryan Seacrest, all joined in 2018 for season 16, when the famed music competition was revamped.

She announced her upcoming exit earlier this year during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, telling the late night host: "I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol. I mean I love Idol so much. It's connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I'm saying Jimmy?"

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Katy Perry teases life after American Idol

Now, speaking with Taste of Country over the weekend, Luke gave insight into how he's feeling about Katy's decision.

"I had heard whispers that she was thinking about it," he revealed, before admitting: "It wasn't like a huge shock."

"I think she kinda just got caught up in the moment with Kimmel and maybe announced that she was done," he added.

© Getty The American Idol judges are great friends

He went on to reflect on the last six years of having Katy as his co-star, emphasizing: "It's been a good run with Katy, and she and I have developed a great friendship and to work alongside her."

MORE: Orlando Bloom shares insight into 'family time' with rarely-seen children Daisy Dove and Flynn

MORE: Katy Perry twins with lookalike mom in tiny tennis dress to play pickleball with famous opponents

"I mean, heck, I was there before her daughter was born, and now her daughter is three or four years old," he noted, referring to Katy's daughter Daisy Dove, who will be four in August, and who she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

© Getty The Idol family

"Just seeing her be a mother through this whole process. I mean it's just really been fun getting to know Katy," Luke endearingly added.

MORE: American Idol judges' children: Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie

He also maintained: "She knows that no matter what her next endeavors are, that she can pick up the phone and call me and check in and say hey," and joked: "If she ever needs fishing advice or any random stuff like that."

© Getty Idol is currently on its 22nd season

As for his own run on the show, Luke explained: "I mean, every year we kinda negotiate how we do Idol, and it's a year commitment," adding: "It's not like I have a five-year contract or anything. So when we start getting into the later stages of Idol, we'll start deciding whether we come back or not, and that's how we have done it for seven years."

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays on ABC at 8pm; the season 22 finale will air on Sunday, May 19.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.