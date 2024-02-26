American Idol contestant with tear-jerking audition, Emmy Russell, has super famous grandmother – can you guess who?

Emmy Russell has a powerful country music legacy backing her through her attempt at becoming the next American Idol.

The singer-songwriter, 24, made her debut on the long-running music competition during Sunday's episode, and left judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan dumbfounded when she revealed just where her singing genes come from.

Though soft-spoken and modest at first, as the judges inquired about her background, Emmy eventually revealed that her grandmother is the one and only Loretta Lynn, whose songs about love and being a woman of rural America in the 1950s and 1960s transformed the way women were perceived within the country music industry and genre.

For her audition, Emmy stepped up to the stage in a casual green hoodie and jeans, and explained that though she doesn't sing in public much, she grew up singing on the road because of her grandmother.

After Luke asked just who her grandmother is and Emmy made the revelation, Lionel promptly exclaimed, "What?!" next to a wide-eyed, speechless Katy. The episode then cut to a video montage of Emmy touring her "mee-maw's" Hurricane Mills estate in Tennessee, where she passed away aged 90 in October of 2022.

The home appears filled with plenty of Loretta memorabilia, including a teddy bear embroidered with the words "Coal Miner's Daughter" – the title of her classic 1971 song, as well as of her 1980 biopic starring Sissy Spacek – plus plenty of her show stopping dresses, and more.

"People all over the world come here," Emmy said, noting: "Everything people walk into is literally like, her bedroom, her bathroom, her kitchen, her writing room…"

She went on: "She is one of the biggest country music singers of all time but to me she's just my grandma, and growing up on the bus, all that was very normal to me."

© Getty Loretta is famous for songs like "I'm a Honky Tonk Girl" and "You Ain't Woman Enough"

Back in the audition room, Emmy explained to the judges that she felt her initial timidity was in part due to her hopes of stepping into her own light, before sharing that she'd be performing an original song titled "Skinny," inspired by eating disorders.

After singing the emotional song, Katy confirmed: "Emmy, you are an A+ songwriter, so was your grandma, and you've got the gift," adding: "I don't think you need to compare yourself to what grandma was, you're totally different. You shouldn't give yourself all that pressure."

© Getty Emmy is the daughter of the late singer's daughter Patsy

"My dear you have promise, and I like your promise," Lionel concurred, before the three encouraged Emmy to not try to fill her grandmother's big shoes, but find her own, as well as her confidence. She was eventually brought to tears as she received the judges' stamp of approval, confirming her golden ticket to Hollywood.

American Idol, currently in its 22nd season, airs Sundays on ABC at 8pm EST.

