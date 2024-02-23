Katy Perry makes discreet arrival into Melbourne ahead of secret performance

Katy Perry has made a discreet arrival in Melbourne, gearing up for a performance at an exclusive gathering this weekend.

Ben Fordham, a 2GB radio host, shared the news of the 39-year-old American pop sensation's arrival during his Friday broadcast.

He revealed, "Katy Perry has secretly flown into Australia... She'll be performing at [billionaire Richard Pratt's mansion] on Saturday night," adding that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected to be among the distinguished guests.

Similarly, Jackie O Henderson on KIIS FM's The Kyle and Jackie O show confirmed Katy's landing in Australia on Friday morning.

This visit coincides with Taylor Swift's scheduled performance for a sold-out audience in Sydney, reigniting memories of the past feud between the two pop icons that began in 2014.

© Instagram Katy Perry has made a discreet trip to Melbourne

The origins of their rivalry are often traced back to their mutual connections with John Mayer—Taylor in 2009 and Katy in 2013—fueling speculation that he was a key factor in their discord.

The conflict escalated in 2014 over disputes concerning background dancers, with both artists embarking on global tours (Swift's Red Tour and Perry's Prism Tour) simultaneously.

© Instagram Katy Perry is due to perform to the Australian prime minister

Taylor, in a Rolling Stone interview, accused Katy of attempting to disrupt her arena tour by poaching her dancers, stating, "She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me."

Katy responded cryptically on Twitter, warning, "Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing..."

© Larry Busacca Singers Taylor Swift and Katy Perry attend the 2009 GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons honoring Clive Davis at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 7, 2009

The disagreement persisted, with Katy addressing the issue in a 2017 Carpool Karaoke episode with James Corden, where she mentioned, "She started it, and it's time for her to finish it."

Yet, in a Youtube live stream that same year, Katy expressed a desire to move past their history, offering forgiveness and hoping for the same in return, signaling a potential end to their long-standing feud.

© Getty One of Katy's most famous looks is her electric blue hair

In a gesture of reconciliation, Katy extended an olive branch to Taylor in May 2018, ahead of the opening night of Taylor's Reputation Stadium Tour.

Despite this peace offering, it took until June 2019 for Katy to publicly declare “Peace at last" through a social media post featuring a plate of cookies, suggesting that any lingering resentment had finally been resolved, closing a chapter on one of pop music's most talked-about rivalries.

