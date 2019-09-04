Ariana Grande is suing Forever 21 for £8million – here's why Sounds stressful

Popstar Ariana Grande is suing Forever 21 for $10million after the fashion giant used a lookalike model in one of its campaigns. Ariana's legal team said that the comparisons "suggest to the viewing public" a partnership between the One Last Time singer and the brand.

In the lawsuit, it was also revealed that 26-year-old Ariana was actually approached by Forever 21 towards the end of 2018 for a partnership, but that the hitmaker turned down the proposal. Ariana's lawyers are arguing that the retail powerhouse subsequently used imagery associated with Ariana, and plagiarised looks from her chart-topping 7 Rings single for its advertising campaign.

Ariana in her 7 Rings video

The images in question first surfaced on Forever 21's Instagram account, and feature a model with striking similarities to Ariana including a high ponytail, fluffy pink hair bobbles and sparkly tassels – all worn by Ariana in her 7 Rings music video. Below the image there is even a caption that reads: "Gee, thanks, just bought it!" These are the same lyrics sung by Ariana in her famous song. Forever 21 has disputed the allegations.

Ariana is suing Forever 21

On Monday, Ariana was forced to cancel meet-and-greets that she'd agreed to as part of her Sweetener tour, with her tour organisers citing exhaustion. A statement posted to the Live Nation Facebook account said: "Thanks to increased demand, Ariana is thrilled and humbled to have been able to add extra shows to the tour for her fans. It’s not something she takes for granted. These extra months on the road, however, are not only exhilarating but exhausting. Due to the need to preserve her voice and energy, we regret to inform you there will not be a meet-and-greet or Soundcheck Party offered at your show."

We hope Ariana feels better soon.

