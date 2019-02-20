Ariana Grande and Piers Morgan put Little Mix feud behind them: all the details The pair locked horns on Twitter

Ariana Grande and Piers Morgan have put their differences aside following their Twitter argument in November. At the time, the American pop star hit out at the Good Morning Britain host after he criticised girl band Little Mix for posing naked. However, this week the pair bumped into each other at a restaurant and decided it was time to call it a truce. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the British journalist wrote: "Thank u for a great night @ArianaGrande x." [sic]

"Thank you for some laughs and some v productive conversation! It was nice bumping into you! #FutureFeministPiers #FingersCrossed," replied Ariana. Fans were quick to ask for an explanation of their new-found friendship, to which the singer explained: "Well... we bumped into each other at a restaurant and I decided to sit with him." She added: "And we spoke for a while. I think some progress was made! Turns out face to face discussions are a bit kinder and gentler, even if you do indeed disagree :)." Piers also shared a selfie of the pair together, and he said: "So... after our little Twitter spat a few months ago, we randomly bumped into each other in a LA restaurant last night, she joined me for 'a chat' & two hours later we were still chatting. We laughed, we argued, she cried, I nearly did, the drinks flowed & we bonded. Turns out we really like each other. Weird. Thank u @arianagrande - next?" [sic]

At the time of the debate on Good Morning Britain, Piers said the pop stars were using a naked photo shoot for attention and accused them of "using sex to sell records". The photograph was used to promote their new song Strip, and showed the band naked with insults written all over their bodies. Then Piers called the image a copy of a previous photo shoot done by the Dixie Chicks. "Hey @LittleMix – when are you going to admit you stole this idea from @dixiechicks?," he tweeted.

Ariana's mother Joan Grande came to Little Mix's defence and said: "Honestly what is wrong with you @piersmorgan? Didn't your mother ever teach you, if you have nothing nice to say, don't say it! You came for @TheEllenShow yesterday which was disgraceful, she is an angel. @LittleMix today, did you ever hear of paying homage? And..well never mind." Piers hit back: "Hi Joan, my mother taught me to speak my mind & never be afraid to express honestly held opinion. Ellen's a hypocrite - and as for Little Mix, I'd just prefer they use their talent to sell records rather than their nudity. As your own daughter does...!"

This then prompted a series of posts from Ariana Grande herself, in which she praised chat show host Ellen. "Ellen is an incredible & kind human being.. I use my talent AND my sexuality all the time because I choose to. Women can be sexual AND talented. Naked and dignified. It's OUR choice. & we will keep fighting til people understand. I say this w all due respect but thank u, next." [sic] She continued: "Also @piersmorgan, I look forward to the day you realize there are other ways to go about making yourself relevant than to criticize young, beautiful, successful women for everything they do. I think that’ll be a beautiful thing for you and your career or what's left of it." [sic]

