Ariana Grande accuses Grammys producer of lying after pulling out of show

Ariana Grande has accused a Grammys producer of lying about her after pulling out of performing at the awards ceremony on Sunday. The pop star confirmed that she wouldn't be attending the event after taking to Twitter to hit back at a producer who claimed that she said she wouldn't have time to put a performance together. The One Last Time singer wrote: "I've kept my mouth shut but now you're lying about me. I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken."

She continued: "It was when my creativity & self-expression was stifled by you, that I decided not to attend. I hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more… I offered three different songs. It's about collaboration. It's about feeling supported. It's about art and honesty. Not politics. Not doing favours or playing games. It's just a game y’all... and I'm sorry but that's not what music is to me." She then joked: "Passed a Grammy’s bus with my face on it typing those."

Producer Ken Ehrlich originally told The Associated Press: "As it turned out when we finally got the point where we thought maybe it would work, she felt it was too late for her to pull something together for sure. And it's too bad. She's a great artist. And I'd love to get her in the show this year." Ariana's fans were quick to support her, including Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu, who wrote: "Good on you for holding firm to your artistic integrity and not buckling under intimidation and politics. That takes true courage and strength." Another person joked: "She literally just gave a 'thank you, next' to the Grammys."

