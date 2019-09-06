Victoria Beckham shows off her flexibility with insane yoga pose after breaking 'no carbs' rule We didn't know a leg could bend that way…

Victoria Beckham loves to keep fit. So much in fact that she even has a state-of-the-art home gym! But it's not just about pounding the treadmill for VB, oh no – the former Spice Girl is also apparently a fan of yoga and showed off her flexibility with an impressive, if somewhat awkward, yoga pose on Friday. Wearing a red Lycra sports bra and leggings set from her Rebook collaboration range, Victoria contorted her leg so it twisted almost behind her before pulling her foot up into her waist. Jokily captioning the post, she wrote: "Who said I can’t do yoga…"

One of the reasons for her workout could be because she broke her 'no carbs' rule while on holiday recently with Elton John and his husband David Furnish. David dropped the bombshell that Posh had enjoyed some pasta during their trip, writing in the comments under her post: "@victoriabeckham No sign of that pasta you ate!!" The fashion designer has famously shunned all carbs for several years, revealing in a previous interview that she keeps a very strict diet to maintain her slender figure.

Look at little Harper in the background

In an interview with American ELLE magazine, she once said: "I eat lots of fish, lots of vegetables and a lot of fruit. I work out every day, six or seven days [a week]." Earlier this year, Victoria revealed she spends two hours every morning working out, but says it is something she has to do to sustain her busy lifestyle. Her day begins between 5.30am and 6am with a 7km run on the treadmill, which is "a mix of uphill fast walking, jogging, running. That’s the only time I watch TV – boxsets, documentaries – so I look forward to that. It takes 45 minutes," Victoria told The Guardian’s Weekend magazine.

David Furnish revealed Victoria ate carbs!

This is followed by a session with a personal trainer. "30 minutes legs, 30 minutes arms, toning and conditioning, then loads of planks and that kind of thing for my core," she revealed, explaining that while she follows the routine all the way through with no breaks at the weekend, she may take time out to take her children Romeo, Cruz and Harper to school on weekdays.

The 45-year-old doesn’t indulge even after her two-hour workouts, instead choosing to drink apple cider vinegar each morning before having breakfast, which includes green smoothies, homemade cereals, or scrambled eggs with smoked salmon. You have to hand it to Victoria, she's definitely dedicated!

