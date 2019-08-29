Elton John gives David Beckham a makeover and you won't believe the results We are speechless...

David Beckham is currently on holiday with wife Victoria, children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper AND Elton John and David Furnish. What a set, right? The eight-strong group have been living it up in Europe on board Elton's yacht and we have loved seeing their holiday snaps. From VB singing Barbara Streisand to all the stylish family pics, it looks like a dreamy getaway. But the best event so far happened on Wednesday evening, when Victoria, 45, shared a photograph on Instagram of hubby David dressed in Elton John's signature attire - a gold Versace shirt and of course, his diamond encrusted Gucci sunglasses. WOW! Victoria captioned the shot: "This is everything!! #rocketman @eltonjohn @davidfurnish @davidbeckham."

What a fabulous outfit David!

The picture amassed over 400,000 'likes' and thousands of comments. Fans were delighted with the makeover. One follower wrote: "Can I borrow that shirt please?" Another added: "I DONT KNOW IF I SHOULD BE IMPRESSED OR JEALOUS!"

During the trip, Elton and David celebrated 24 years of friendship and David shared a picture of the pair basking in the sunshine. The 44-year-old wrote: "Gorgeous day with @eltonjohn @davidfurnish. He added: "24 years we have known each other and we laugh like it’s day one." Aww! What a bromance.

David has been spotted sporting relaxed attire on holiday - in particular bandannas and shorts. The style icon has a top tip for picking the right shorts too - and it's something all men should take note of! When asked what the most common style mistake men make is, the former footballer told Men's Health in 2018: " Choosing the wrong length for shorts. If you get shorts too long or too short, it all looks wrong. They need to sit just under the knee, in my opinion."