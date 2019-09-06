Hillary Clinton praises Duchess Meghan's 'inspiring' charity work in sweet post The Duchess of Sussex is launching a capsule collection in aid of Smart Works next week

Hillary Clinton has shared a touching tribute to the Duchess of Sussex, praising her selfless collaboration with charity Smart Works, who provide free clothing and coaching to unemployed women to help them get back into the workforce. Meghan has designed a capsule workwear collection in aid of the charity and will visit Smart Works next Thursday to launch the special capsule. The collection will include a shirt, trousers, blazer, dress, and bag and will be stocked at Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, and Jigsaw.

All of Meghan's charity work appears to have touched the former US secretary of state and Democratic presidential candidate. Hillary shared a photo of Meghan hugging another woman on Instagram on Friday and sang her praises in the accompanying post. She said: "I'm so inspired by how Meghan Markle—aka one half of @sussexroyal—is representing the U.S. in the U.K. and on the world stage."

Hillary has been touched by Meghan's charity work

She added: "Meghan's new project: Helping @SmartWorksCharity equip women who have been out of the workforce with the office essentials they need to feel confident in job interviews and beyond. The ability to earn their own paycheck is a key part of women's economic, social, and cultural equality, and it can all start with some smart suits."

Speaking of her special collection during her takeover of September's British Vogue magazine, Meghan said: "For each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to charity. Not only does this allow us to be part of each other's story, it reminds us we are in it together." For every item bought during the sale of the collection, which will last for at least two weeks, one will be donated to Smart Works – allowing customers to help empower and support other women and play a part in their success story.

Meghan's capsule collection launches on 12 September

The Duchess became Patron of Smart Works in January and is very supportive of the impactful work being done to help women into the workforce. During her numerous visits, the royal noticed that donations to Smart Works were plentiful but weren't always the right choices or sizes. As a result, Meghan wanted to collaborate on this capsule collection with Smart Works and ensure that its clients are equipped with both the skills and clothes they need to feel job-ready.

