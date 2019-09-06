Victoria Beckham just wore an INSANE red dress and we really, really want it Looking RED hot VB...

It's official - every single thing Victoria Beckham wears - we want. On Thursday, the fashion mogul paid a visit to her flagship store on Dover Street, London, and wow - check out her outfit! The 45-year-old was wearing a red midi dress from her new collection and even added a pair of red boots into the mix. Accessorising with Hollywood-style shades a simple black bag, she looked like she meant business as she strutted around the airy store, and who can blame her? Known as the Long Sleeve Dolman Midi, it costs a whopping £1,190 and comes in black and a chain print. The fitted waist gives it a structured finish and the elegant draped skirt is the perfecting finishing cut.

It's been a busy week for the mother-of-four. On Tuesday evening, VB headed to the GQ Men of The Year Awards, which was held at London's Tate Modern. Arm-in-arm with hubby David and eldest son Brooklyn, the 45-year-old wowed the red carpet wearing a white suit from her own collection (of course.) The suit is from her Resort 2020 collection, and is of the double-breasted variety with matching wide-leg trousers. Sadly, it's now sold out, but it was priced at £1,450. Black heels and a matching clutch bag were the only accessories she needed, and Victoria decided to wear her hair famous tied in a sleek pony, with racing green gem-stone earrings.

It appears that the former Spice Girl's fashion label was all over the red carpet that evening, with lots of famous ladies wearing her threads.

Nutritionist Rose Ferguson was also dressed in a Victoria Beckham trouser suit, as well as Guy Ritchie's wife Jacqui, and her close friend Tana Ramsay, who both wore red numbers. "Ladies in red! Looking so great in VB at the GQ Awards" she wrote on Instagram.

