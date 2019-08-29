Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway shares a video of her hilarious holiday mishap – watch it So funny!

Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway has redefined the term slip 'n' slide in her latest Instagram video, which shows her slipping over when getting into the pool and bumping her head before splashing awkwardly into the water. Kate wasn't hurt, and she told her followers that her son couldn’t stop laughing at her, although all that can be heard in the video is the squeak of rubber as Kate slips and a splash when she hits the water. Kate captioned the hilarious video: "Yep first attempt #nailedit! Well if slipping, flopping and head-butting is the aim that is! As bad as I expected! My son is still giggling. Happy to entertain with my pain!"

It seems Kate's fans loved her even more for sharing the hilarious moment with them. One replied to the video saying: "You are so real that's what makes you so damn likeable!" Another added: "Love you Kate, you're so funny, you're a breath of fresh air!" Now that's something we can all agree on.

Kate shared the funny video on Instagram

The mum-of-two is enjoying a much-deserved break in the sun, and revealed that she's holidaying in Mallorca at one of Spain's beautiful Zafiro Hotels, a chain of four and five-star rooms that are more than fitting for a glamorous TV star like Kate and her family.

It looks like Kate is having a fab holiday

Kate jetted off to Spain on Monday, and posted a video of her plane zooming along the tarmac and into the air. Alongside the exciting video, Kate wrote: "Am off on me holidays! Still get butterflies of excitement and anticipation as wheels leave the ground." One of Kate's followers hilariously replied: "Just don't be those people who clap when you touch down again, that's the pilot's job!" We’d love to know whether or not Kate led a round of applause when her plane landed in sunny Spain…

