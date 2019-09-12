EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa reveals her exciting new job – and you'll never guess what it is! EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa has embarked on a brand new venture

EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa has announced that she's launching her very own stage school! Best known for playing Lauren Branning in the BBC soap, the 26-year-old has opened a brand new performing arts school in Bexleyheath, named the Jac Jossa Academy.

The brand new business venture will be exciting news for all budding performers, and actors, singers and dancers will receive top-notch training in the creative arts. Details on the company’s website state that all sorts of classes will be available to students, including self-confidence workshops. Sign us up!

Behold, the Jac Jossa Academy!

Industry professionals will lead all workshops and most excitingly of all, agents will be invited to future performances, so some lucky students may be signed there and then! There will be classes that cater to three ages groups: 3 to 6 years old, middle ages from 5 to 8, and 9 to 12+.

MORE: Ex-EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa shows off the results of latest hair transformation

Jacqueline shared her new venture's logo on Instagram, and fans flocked to the comment section to express their excitement at the big news. One wrote: "Can't wait to start the intense acting class in a few weeks!" Another gushed: "So proud of you! You are amazing!"

MORE: Jacqueline switched up her look over the summer

MORE: Jacqueline Jossa pays the sweetest birthday tribute to husband Dan Osborne

It's been a summer full of changes for Jacqueline, who in July debuted a gorgeous new look on Instagram. The star flaunted her new glossy blonde mane with balayage layers, and needless to say, her followers were in awe of her new look. One excitedly exclaimed: "You look absolutely amazing!" Another praised Jacqueline for the down-to-earth way she comes across on social media, saying: "I love how you keep it real, it's okay to be glammed up but it's more important to feel comfortable in your natural state & of course if you’re a massive lover of makeup that's okay too."

BRB, we're off to sign up for as many classes as we can at Jac Jossa Academy!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.