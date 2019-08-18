EastEnders star Jake Wood reveals his daughter is hoping to make it as a model Jake's daughter is gorgeous!

EastEnders star Jake Wood is one very proud dad! The Max Branning actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share a very rare photo of his 14-year-old daughter Amber, and revealed that she is hoping to make it as a model. The dad-of-two posted a gorgeous headshot of the teenager, and wrote in the caption: "My daughter Amber Bo wants to model. Thank goodness she takes after her mum." Many of Jake's co-stars were quick to comment on the picture, with Jo Joyner – who played his ex-wife Tanya Branning – writing: "Beauteous," while his on-screen daughter Jacqueline Jossa added: "Stunning." Lola Pearce actress Danielle Harold added: "Beautiful."

Jake Wood's daughter Amber is aspiring to become a model

Jake shares Amber with his wife Alison, and the couple are also parents to 11-year-old son Buster. The star took a break from EastEnders three years ago to spend more time with his family. At the time, he opened up about wanting to be there for his children, telling Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during an appearance on This Morning: "I decided to take a break. I've been there for nine years, done just under a thousand episodes, so nine years without a break and I’ve got two small children at home, so it’ll be nice to reacquaint myself with the family. It felt the right time to take a break." He added: "I literally have nothing planned, nothing lined up. The time felt right to take a break and to give the character a break off-screen – but I'm really honoured to have signed a contract to go back. But you know what family life is like – I'm busier now than when I was on EastEnders!"

Jake with his wife Alison and children Amber and Buster in 2014

While Jake tends to keep his family out of the public eye, in April he opened up about a terrifying experience that happened during his holiday back in 2014, when Alison nearly got eaten alive by an alligator while they were in Florida. He told the Daily Star that his two children had witnessed it, and he was screaming to Alison to get back on the boat. Luckily, Alison escaped unharmed, but Jake admits that he feels "squiffy" when he thinks about the incident even now.

Jake has been married to Alison for 24 years, and the pair recently renewed their wedding vows. During an appearance on Loose Women, he opened up about his relationship, gushing: "We've spent half of our lives together. We've grown together and at every point we've always wanted the same things." Jake added: "Blokes in general struggle to talk about stuff so she's taught me how to do that. I think it's work in progress but I do try and get things out."

