Simon Cowell gets son Eric, 5, to work with him on new project - details

Simon Cowell has already got his five-year-old son Eric working! The X Factor judge has been having the best time with his little boy, who is currently helping his dad to write a book. The dad-of-one opened up about their new venture together while chatting to Lorraine Kelly on Friday. He explained: "I am writing a book with Eric. I literally am as we talk. We did this once when we had some time together. I said 'do you know what, I think we should write a book together.' And he looked at me like 'what?'" Simon added: "Then he started to get more involved. We had such a fun time writing it in the end, I said 'do you know what, we'll just do it.'"

Simon Cowell is writing a book with his son Eric

Eric is doted on by his dad and mum Lauren Silverman, and splits his time between London and LA, where they family travel to and from so that Simon can work on talent shows both in the UK and the States. While appearing on Dan Wootton's podcast, Bizarre Life, the dad-of-one opened up about fatherhood and how Eric had changed his life. He said: "You always think the biggest love you will have is for your family or your parents. You don't understand what it's like to be a mum or a dad until you have a son or a daughter and it is beyond anything I have ever experienced before. It's quite incredible and it does make you a happier person."

Simon and Eric are two peas in a pod

Simon was then quizzed whether he would have anymore children in the future. He said: "I think one's enough for the moment. I wouldn't say no but it wasn't planned." The Britain's Got Talent judge then revealed that he is already seeing so much of his personality in his son. He said: "I didn't realise - I don't know if this is a good or a bad thing - but they do turn into you. So like sometimes I am like 'Eric, you are talking to me,' when he is trying to get away with something, and I am trying not to laugh because he cracks me up while making up some excuse. And I remember saying the same thing to my mum years ago."

