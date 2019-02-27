Why Jordyn Woods has given first interview to Jada Pinkett Smith Jordyn is close friends with the Smith family

Jordyn Woods will be having a sit down chat with Jada Pinkett Smith on the actress' show, Red Table Talk, on Friday where she will finally be addressing the Tristan Thompson scandal following weeks of silence. The best friend of Kylie Jenner has been in the headlines after she was reportedly spotted getting close to Tristan, who is dating Kylie's half-sister Khloe Kardashian, at a party. But why has Jordyn chosen Jada as the right person to open up to?

Jordyn is best friends with Kylie

Jordyn already had a string of famous connections before her friendship with Kylie, and her family are particularly close to the Smith family. In fact, Will Smith even shared a photo of himself with her as a toddler to celebrate her 21st birthday back in September, writing: "Happy 21st Jordy! I am proud of all that you are, and excited by the prospects of what you will become! Enjoy your next trip around the Sun... it's a special one." News site Baller Alert tweeted: "Name a family bigger than the Kardashian’s? The Smith’s? Jordyn Woods will be on Red Table Talk. Let's not forgot that Jordyn Woods refers to Will Smith as Uncle Will. The Smiths are not going to let it go down the #Kardashian way."

READ: Kylie Jenner and Sam Faiers both transform their homes for Valentine's Day

Loading the player...

Twitter users praised the 21-year-old for her quick thinking regarding the interview, with one person writing: "Jordyn Woods learned from the Kris Jenner handbook! Sis going right over to the Red Table with Mother Jada. Control your narrative Jordyn! Don’t let these Kardashians try and wash you like they did Chyna." Another person added: "She better do it for the culture. Give these Kardashians a taste of their own medicine. Kardashians know they can't mess or touch Jada or Will, that is brand suicide. You ain't bigger then the Smiths." Khloe, who has reportedly split from Tristan following the reports, has yet to speak about the incident, but tweeted: "Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you! I've been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you! I'll be back when I'm in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another."

READ: Kris and Kylie Jenner share a peek inside their mind-blowing homes