Robbie Williams fans won't be permitted entry to show unless they follow this rule

Robbie Williams is known for being hilarious, but his latest series of tweets take the biscuit. The singer recently joked that unless his fans turn up to his Monday show in pyjamas, they won't be permitted entry. The father-of-three wrote on Twitter: "Hey everyone. So dress code for the Utr gig at the Round house … P.J's x." He then added: "Guys this is not a test or a joke," and even said: "Seriously thinking of banning any one not joining in."

Robbie, 45, has been ramping up the rehearsals for his Under the Radar gig on Monday in London, and on Thursday night even took time out to talk about the upcoming show's dress code on Instagram. In a video, Robbie told fans: "So I'm in rehearsals for Under the Radar gig on Monday in Camden, and this is not a test, it is pyjamas. Obviously you can bring whatever you want and wear whatever you want, but I'm going to be wearing pyjamas and I want as many people as possible to be wearing pyjamas."

In the Twitter thread, Robbie joked that his fans wouldn't be allowed into the show unless they were wearing pyjamas

The singer continued: "If you're scared about walking down the street in pyjamas get creative. Put a pair of tracksuit bottoms over it and a jacket over it. Anyway, Monday, the gig is all about Under the Radar albums. Don’t be expecting Angels."

Robbie will be performing Under the Radar hits in London on Monday

Even though the dress code isn't compulsory, it seems many of Robbie's fans are keen to jump on the pyjama bandwagon. Beneath the video, many wrote things like, "Yep, pjs at the ready," and "Yes Rob! Can't wait! I'll be joining in with the pyjama party!"

Robbie and his wife Ayda Field are currently residing in London, and share children Theodora, 7, Charlton, 4, and Colette, 1.

