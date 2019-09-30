Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes spend weekend apart - find out why The This Morning stars had the best time

They worked together every day over the summer holiday, so we can forgive Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes for wanting to spend some time apart. The This Morning duo parted ways over the weekend by heading off on two very different getaways - and we can't decide which one we would rather have been on.

While Eamonn got back to his roots with a relaxing Belfast break, Ruth enjoyed a girly weekend with her friend and Loose Women co-star Saira Khan, supporting their gal pal Coleen Nolan as she performed in her first-ever play in Manchester.

Eamonn Holmes keps fans updated throughout the weekend with lovely snaps from Belfast

Taking some time out in Northern Ireland, Eamonn shared a series of idyllic snaps on Instragram which boasted total relaxation. As well as spending time in his "happy place" by Cushendall beach in the Glens of Antrim, the Irish presenter spent some time in one of Belfast's most scenic spots. Posting a selfie against a beautiful green backdrop, Eamonn wrote: "Off up The Cavehill in Belfast. Beautiful Autumnal day. Love my City." Friend Saira Khan was quick to reassure Eamonn while he was away, commenting: "I'll keep an eye on your wife."

Ruth and friend Saira headed to Manchester on Saturday

Meanwhile Ruth and Saira were enjoying a wild weekend in Manchester, joined by the Loose Women production team to support their friend Coleen on stage in Thunder Girls. They enjoyed a slap up Marks and Spencer's picnic on their train journey up, before staying in Dakota Hotel Manchester, where they were treated to a feast of steak and wine for dinner. Ruth praised Coleen's performance with a snap of the Loose Women team on stage, writing: "Oh what a night. SO proud of our girl @coleen_nolan starring in her first ever play....she was brilliant!" And it sounds like the night which followed was a wild one, with Ruth adding: "Great night afterwards with her @iamsairakhan and our @loosewomen gang....few sore heads this morning!"

Saira revealed it had been the "best girly weekend"

Saira also shared the sweetest a snap of her and Ruth at the theatre, writing: "We've laughed, we've cried, and we've just had the best girly weekend together. My ribs are aching from the giggles and belly laughs. You are the best tonic @ruthlangsford and I know I will be laughing in my sleep for weeks to come!"

