James and Ola Jordan enjoy some much needed rest and relaxation ahead of baby's arrival

James Jordan and his wife Ola are making the most of their time together ahead of their unborn baby's arrival. Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, the former Strictly Come Dancing professional shared a gorgeous selfie of the couple looking rather cosy on the beach. "Chilling with @olajordan," he wrote alongside a pregnant woman emoji. Although the outing appeared to be a relaxing one, the loved-up pair were actually doing some filming with a camera crew.

James, 41, and Ola, 37, are due to welcome their first child in March. The couple, who have been married since 2003, announced their pregnancy news exclusively in HELLO! in September. Ola fell pregnant on the first round of IVF in June, despite doctors only giving them a 50 per cent chance of being successful on their initial attempt. "I still can't quite believe it," said Ola. "I don't think it's properly sunk in. When we had the scan it was funny because the baby was dancing. I'm not sure if it was a cha-cha or a jive, but it was definitely dancing."

Her doting husband also revealed how delighted he is at the prospect of becoming a dad, saying: "We've been with each other for 20 years, married for 16, travelled the world, achieved amazing things in our careers: trophies, accolades, Ola won Strictly Come Dancing, I won Dancing On Ice. But finding out that we are pregnant is no doubt our biggest achievement ever. This is probably the most special and exciting thing that has ever happened to us."

Meanwhile, Ola confessed that she'll take some time off to care for her newborn. "I have a few jobs in the pipeline but I do want to take some time off to be with the baby when it arrives. I didn't wait all this time not to enjoy it!" James agreed: "We have some filming with Channel 5 coming up and then we have a panto in Redhill which we are both so excited about, then I will definitely take a bit of time off to be with Ola and the baby if I can."

