Dancing On Ice star James Jordan's wife Ola opens up about their marriage The couple married in 2003

Dancing On Ice contestant James Jordan has received the support of his wife Ola at the live shows every week. The couple have been married for 15 years since 2003, and worked together as Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers, but Ola has previously admitted their marriage is not always "perfect". The I'm a Celebrity star spoke candidly about marriage in an exclusive chat with HELLO! Online in 2017, saying that social media can distort perspectives. "It's not all beautiful and sometimes you can look at people's posts on Instagram and Facebook and you think, oh they've got perfect lives, but it's not like that," said Ola. "Marriage is not like that, no one's got a perfect marriage. It's a work in progress and I think if two people want to be together, they'll make it happen."

The Polish beauty added: "Sometimes you have dark times and you need your other half's support, and it's not all pretty and perfect that people seem to think." Ola, who has been in a relationship with James for 19 years, first met her husband when they danced together. Their friendship blossomed into romance, with Ola saying: "Because we danced together and spent so much time together, we grew closer and fell in love, and then when we didn't spend time together, we missed each other. We just wanted to spend more and more time together and I think that's what made us be together. We've always liked each other's company."

VIEW GALLERY

James and Ola started dating 17 years ago

"James will go and play golf for four hours but he wants to see me again," she added. "We're like the old couple that are always together, although we're not so old yet! But we do like spending time together and when we're not together we look forward to seeing each other. It's a nice thing to have."

EXCLUSIVE: Ola admits she feels pressure to have a baby with James

Ola and James have spent the majority of their careers working together. One of their ventures saw them team up to star in Let's Sing And Dance For Comic Relief, back in 2017. "It's nice to work together, I suppose we're used to it because we're used to being together 24/7 always, since we met really," said Ola. "Actually not working together is strange. Even on Strictly when we had different dance partners, it was strange for us because we're used to dancing together, so it's nice to be able to work together. I suppose it's what we're used to."

VIEW GALLERY

"It's not all pretty and perfect that people seem to think," said the dancer

The former Strictly Come Dancing star added: "I'd be lying if I said we don't get on each other's nerves. Sometimes I have enough of him and I want him to play golf. I go out with my friends or go shopping and being without him is quite nice, but we do spend a lot of time together generally, so it's nice to have a break. But yeah he gets on my nerves, of course he does!"

VIEW GALLERY

Ola's autobiography is available to buy now

Of their Comic Relief appearance, the dancer said: "We've been rehearsing quite a bit. It's quite funny, because I'm bad and James is bad, it's going to be very funny! It'll be a good show but it won't be good singing, that's for sure!"

Ola's autobiography Strictly Ola: Ola Jordan is available to buy online at Amazon or in stores at WHSmith.