James Jordan reveals why he was disappointed by Buckingham Palace visit The former Strictly star attended with his wife Ola

It's not every day one is invited to a garden party at Buckingham Palace, but former Strictly star James Jordan shocked fans when he admitted he was a little "disappointed" by the visit. James, who attended the Not Forgotten Association's Annual Garden Party with his wife Ola on Thursday, took to Instagram to share his feelings. The ballroom dancer filmed a video, panning across the marque and palace grounds that welcomed some 3,000 guests from military organisations and charities for the event.

"So, we're at Buckingham Palace and it's a beautiful day. We are in the gardens with a lovely cup of tea and all that, but I am slightly disappointed," said James. Turning to his wife, he remarked: "I don't know about you Ola but I didn't realise there was going to be so many people here." "Did you think it was just going to be us?" asked Ola. "I thought it was just us. Look at how many people there are," said James.

Despite his video, the dancer, 41, appeared to be making the comments in jest as he later took to Instagram to post a selfie from the entrance of Buckingham Palace. He and his wife were joined by their friend Anthea Turner. "Great day out with @olajordan at the Palace for a spot of Tea and lunch and bumping into lots of familiar faces @antheaturner," James captioned it.

Ola looked gorgeous in a summer frock

Former Strictly star Ola, 36, also shared some gorgeous snaps from their sunny day out. Alongside one photo of the couple, the Polish beauty said she had a "lovely" time, while also uploading a solo shot that showed off her orange maxi dress. Ola looked sensational in the summer frock, which featured a bold floral print and a belted waist.

The Not Forgotten Association is a tri-service charity which provides entertainment, leisure and recreation for the serving wounded, injured or sick and for ex-service men and women with disabilities. The Queen gives her permission for the charity to host their annual party at the palace and usually at least one member of the royal family is in attendance. This year, the Duchess of Gloucester showed her support.

