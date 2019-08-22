Strictly's Ola Jordan reveals that latest venture has made her appreciate her husband even more We're listening…

Her Strictly days might be behind her, but that doesn't mean professional dancer Ola Jordan hasn't been busy. Ola recently took a trip up north to Yorkshire, where she visited Marske-by-the-Sea for a very good cause, but the trip completely changed the way she thinks about her husband.

The Strictly star has teamed up with Sainsbury's in a bid to drive out loneliness from Britain's older communities. Speaking to HELLO! about the collaboration Ola said: "It's a lovely campaign to be involved with. Sainsbury's basically approached me to be involved and when I heard about the campaign I thought wow, it’s a really nice thing to do." Sainsbury's has tapped Ola and other Strictly stars for an initiative called 150 days of community to commemorate its 150th birthday, and the supermarket held an early birthday party in Marske-by-the-Sea.

Ola as a judge on Poland's very own Strictly, Dancing with the Stars

Ola continued: "Sainsbury's did the research that loneliness [is] becoming a bigger issue around the UK, particularly among older people. We just have to make sure that we don't forget about them." In fact, according to Sainsbury's, conversations between neighbours have halved in just two years! Top of the invite list were the region's older community members, and Ola and Strictly winner Abbey Clancy also swung by to help attendees get their groove on.

MORE: Ola and James Jordan open up about their two-year struggle to start a family

Ola and husband James Jordan

MORE: Take a peek inside James Jordan and wife Ola's visit to Buckingham Palace

Most interestingly of all Ola revealed that the campaign has changed the way she thinks about loneliness, and has even given her a newfound appreciation for the treasured relationship she has with her husband and fellow ex-Strictly dancer James Jordan. She continued: "Loneliness must be really hard, especially in older age. If I wasn't with my husband I don't know what I would do. I'd be lost I think." It's lovely to hear that Ola has learnt not to take anything for granted, we certainly won't be any more!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.