Who is Dancing on Ice star James Jordan's wife Ola? Ola was a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing for nine years

It's only week three of Dancing on Ice, but celebrity contestant James Jordan has already made a name for himself in the competition. The ballroom dancer, 40, is favourite to win this year's series, and if he does, he'll be celebrating with his wife Ola. But who is Ola, the blonde beauty who's been cheering him on? And how did the couple meet? Let's take a closer look at their relationship…

Who is Ola Jordan?

Ola is a professional ballroom dancer from Poland. She is most famous for her role on Strictly, a show she starred in from 2006 to 2015. She was partnered with celebrities including Paul Daniels, Robbie Savage and Steve Backshall. In 2009, Ola and her partner Chris Hollins won Strictly. After leaving the BBC One show, she became a judge on Dancing with the Stars in Poland in 2018.

Ola danced in Strictly from 2006 to 2015

How did James Jordan and wife Ola meet?

James and Ola met in 1999 when they started dancing together. Their first recorded dance as a partnership was in the Dutch Open in 2000, although they didn't turn professional until 2003, the same year that they married. Their friendship blossomed into romance, with Ola telling HELLO!: "Because we danced together and spent so much time together, we grew closer and fell in love, and then when we didn't spend time together, we missed each other. We just wanted to spend more and more time together and I think that's what made us be together."

The couple have spent the majority of their careers working together. James was a pro dancer on Strictly from 2006 to 2013, while Ola competed from 2006 to 2015. They have also worked together on other TV projects, including Let's Sing And Dance For Comic Relief. Ola told HELLO!: "It's nice to work together, I suppose we're used to it because we're used to being together 24/7 always, since we met really. Actually not working together is strange. Even on Strictly when we had different dance partners, it was strange for us because we're used to dancing together, so it's nice to be able to work together. I suppose it's what we're used to."

The couple married in 2003

James and Ola were due to go on a UK tour together, James and Ola: Uncensored, in March and April 2018 but they had to postpone it after James sustained an injury in rehearsals. Last year, the couple said: "We are devastated that James' operation has caused us to postpone our tour as we were both so excited to dance together again for you all."

When did James Jordan and wife Ola marry?

After dating for four years, James and Ola married on 12 October 2003. The couple, who live in Kent, often post throwback wedding photos on their anniversary.

Do the couple have children?

Ola has previously told HELLO! that she does feel pressure to have a baby at her age. Back in 2017, she said: "I'm at a certain age now when people sort of look at you and think, right are you going to have a family or not? I'm 34, I'm going to be 35 at the end of this year, most of my friends have children and the ones who are my age that don't, they know they don't want children. Every time I see my mum or dad they ask about grandkids, so I suppose it makes you think." She added: "Being in the business that we are, it's really hard. I am looking forward to it, I'm not trying just yet, but I am looking forward to it. I'm not putting any pressure on myself, I don't want any pressure. I want to enjoy my time."

In January 2019, Ola, 36, again reiterated: "James and I have always said that we would really like to start a family, but the time has never been quite right before. When I left Strictly two years ago I thought I was ready, but I was offered I'm A Celebrity, and that lead to other jobs I felt I couldn't turn down." She added to The Sun: "There was always something, but at the same time having children was always in the back of my mind."

The couple have no plans to have a baby yet

What have James and Ola said about their relationship?

Ola has always been candid about her relationship with James. They spend almost every minute of the day together; when they aren't dancing professionally as a pair, they're hanging out as a married couple. "We've always liked each other's company," Ola told HELLO! in 2017. "James will go and play golf for four hours but he wants to see me again. We're like the old couple that are always together, although we're not so old yet! But we do like spending time together and when we're not together we look forward to seeing each other."

Getting real, Ola said of her 15-year-marriage: "It's not all beautiful and sometimes you can look at people's posts on Instagram and Facebook and you think, oh they've got perfect lives, but it's not like that. Marriage is not like that, no one's got a perfect marriage. It's a work in progress and I think if two people want to be together, they'll make it happen. Sometimes you have dark times and you need your other half's support, and it's not all pretty and perfect that people seem to think."

She added to HELLO!: "I'd be lying if I said we don't get on each other's nerves. Sometimes I have enough of him and I want him to play golf. I go out with my friends or go shopping and being without him is quite nice, but we do spend a lot of time together generally, so it's nice to have a break. But yeah, he gets on my nerves, of course he does!"

