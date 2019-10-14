Linda Robson and former Loose Women colleagues reunite for rare night out The Loose Women got together to support Stacey Solomon's new clothing range

Linda Robson has finally been reunited with the Loose Women team - and we could not be more excited! The Birds of a Feather actress spent some quality time catching up with her co-stars including Nadia Sawalha, Kaye Adams, Brenda Edwards and Jane Moore last week after being absent from Loose Women all year. The ladies were attending the launch of their gal pal Stacey Solomon's new Primark clothing ranging - and in a series of snaps shared to Linda's Instagram, the ladies proved they are still as close as ever.

Sharing the heart-warming catch-up, Linda wrote: "Had the most amazing night at my lovely @staceysolomon @primark launch!" The stylish panellist looked over the moon to be reunited with her co-stars, adding: "So happy to be reunited with all my friends. I love these ladies with all me heart." Linda has been absent from Loose Women all year, but she recently hinted she could return soon, sharing a picture of herself outside the ITV studios and letting fans know she had a meeting with ITV.

Fellow Loose Women stars Coleen Nolan and Andrea McLean were absent for Stacey's Primark launch but showed their support for Linda, with Coleen commenting on her post: "Miss and love ya loads!! Xxx" while Andrea added: "Ah you look great Linda - I'm so sorry I couldn't make it." Fans were also quick to show their support for the actress, with one commenting: "Lovely to see you back with your loose ladies Linda," and another adding: "When are you back on LW we miss you."

Linda has not publicly commented on why she is no longer on Loose Women, and neither has the television show. Fans were surprised that she didn't make an appearance on the recent anniversary show, which saw former stars including Sherrie Hewson and Jane McDonald come back for it. However, it has been reported that the proud grandmother has wanted to spend more time with her family.