Loose Women's Linda Robson reveals she was taken by surprise by this sweet fan gesture

Linda Robson has revealed she has become a godmother to two children she has never met before. Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, the Loose Women panellist explained how she went to church when a couple – who recognised her from TV – had approached her to ask about taking on the special role. "Popped over to Dublin this weekend to visit my Irish family. Uncle Paddy turned 85 and it was the 35th anniversary of our lovely nan Bridget's. Up the Paddy’s," she wrote alongside a series of photos.

Revealing she accepted the special offer, Linda added: "Also after the mass for our nan I was coming out the toilet in the church when I was asked by a family who recognised me off the tele to be godmother to their two beautiful children Noah and Freya. I felt honoured. Only in IRELAND." [sic]

Fans immediately rushed to post lovely comments underneath, with one saying: "That's amazing!! How lovely x." Another wrote: "That is a testament to how lovely you are x." A third fan remarked: "That's made me cry Linda! I looked after twins called Noah and Freya. Now live in NY! Miss them so much!!" One other follower stated: "Fantastic Linda, you absolute legend! God Rest Nanny xxx Yup only in Ireland (my dad was a dub) xxx love the bones of you xxx." [sic]

Meanwhile, the Birds of a Feather recently hinted she could be making a return to Loose Women after taking a year off from the show. Taking to Instagram, the TV personality shared a photo of herself standing outside the ITV studios, and wrote in the caption: "Popped into @ITV today for a meeting. Looking forward to catching up with some old friends very soon. Love nanny Linda." Linda has not publically commented on why she is no longer on Loose Women, and neither has the television show.

However, it was previously reported that she wanted to spend more time with her family. The former actress is a doting grandmother to Lila, five, and two-year-old Betsy – her oldest daughter Lauren's children. Linda has been married to husband Mark Dunford since 1990, and the couple share son Louis, 27, and daughter Roberta, born in 1996. Lauren is her daughter from a previous relationship.

