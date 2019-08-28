Linda Robson shares rare photo of granddaughter during Loose Women hiatus Linda enjoyed a fun day out with her oldest grandchild Lila

Linda Robson has been keeping a low profile in recent months, having embarked on a little hiatus from Loose Women. But the star has been making the most of her time out, putting the focus on her family. Earlier this week, the 61-year-old took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot of herself with her eldest granddaughter, Lila. The picture shows the pair posing together in a jeep in front of a replica Tyrannosaurus Rex. "Wonderful day @paradisewildlifepark we love it here," Linda wrote. "Thanks for a brilliant day as always." The image proved to be a big hit with fans, with one writing: "Lovely picture, so pleased you look well and happy." A number lamented Linda's absence from daytime TV, with one follower telling her: "You're very much missed on Loose Women." A second added: "Gorgeous photos! Miss you on Loose!"

Linda Robson shared a sweet snapshot of herself with her granddaughter

The former Birds of a Feather star is a doting grandmother to Lila, five, and two-year-old Betsy – her oldest daughter Lauren's children. Linda has been married to husband Mark Dunford since 1990, and the couple share son Louis, 27, and daughter Roberta, born in 1996. Lauren is her daughter from a previous relationship. The actress often talks about her family on Loose Women, and clearly adores being a grandmother, frequently taking Lila and Betsy out on day trips to the park or looking after them while Lauren is at work. She previously spoke about the lessons she is trying to teach them, including being careful with money. "We gave Lila a piggybank and she's saving up £2 because she wants to go to Disneyland," she explained during an appearance on Loose Women.

The Loose Women star also posted a photo of her late mother on Instagram

It's been a difficult week for Linda. On Friday she took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to her own mother, who passed away in 2012. Alongside a photo of her mum, Linda wrote: "Thinking of my beautiful mum today and always. Can't believe it's been 7 years since we lost her, the best mum and nan we could have ever wished for."

